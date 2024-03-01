DOE Seeks Public Comments on Delivery of Clean, Resilient Electrical Power With Help of AI

The Department of Energy is calling for public input regarding the possible use of artificial intelligence to improve the U.S. electric grid infrastructure and help provide clean and resilient electrical power.

The agency said in a request for information posted Friday on the Federal Register that it will use the feedback to prepare a report mandated by section 5.2(g) of Executive Order 14110, titled, “Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,” which calls on the energy secretary to look into AI with the goal of “strengthening our Nation’s resilience against climate change impacts and building an equitable clean energy economy for the future.”

The DOE is soliciting comments on three topics.

The first involves the use of AI to make the U.S. grid infrastructure and its operation more secure, reliable and resilient. Included under this topic are the issues of predictive maintenance, load and supply balancing, AI-enabled self-healing infrastructure and AI-enabled situational awareness, detection and diagnosis of anomalous events and disruptions.

The second topic involves using AI to allow government and the private sector to better plan, permit and invest in the energy grid as well as related clean energy infrastructure. Included under this topic is the use of AI to expedite reviews, improve project planning, improve datasets and monitor running projects.

The third topic involves using AI to strengthen U.S. resilience against climate change. Included under this topic is the forecasting of climate-driven extreme events and their impacts and the improvement of weather prediction models.

Also of interest to the DOE are the cost of using AI, the benefits and potential negative effects of the technology and how to handle the liability for consequences resulting from AI decisions.

Interested parties have until April 1 to submit responses.

