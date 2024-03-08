DOE Posts Draft RFP for Potential $90M Environment Management Contract

The Department of Energy ’s Office of Environmental Management has released a draft request for proposals regarding a potential five-year, $90 million small business set-aside contract for technical support services.

The Environmental Management Consolidated Technical Support Services contract , or EM CTSS, covers assistance with deactivation and decommissioning activities, infrastructure management, site closures and quality assurance and safety management, DOE said Thursday.

Tasks include developing tank waste strategies and technologies, creating new waste management technologies, carrying out EM waste and materials disposition, establishing policy and guidance on regulatory compliance and forming intergovernmental stakeholder programs.