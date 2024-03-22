DIU Taps Firefly Aerospace to Conduct Study, Demo Launch & On-Orbit Services

Firefly Aerospace will analyze its rapid space launch and mission support capabilities as part of the Sinequone project, a Defense Innovation Unit-led initiative intended to advance future operations beyond geosynchronous orbit, or xGEO.

The company said Thursday its trade study will set the foundation for up to two demonstrations of rapidly launching its Elytra Dark spacecraft and delivering multiple payloads to xGEO using the vehicle.

Once Firefly Aerospace completed the study and secured approval from DIU to proceed, the company will launch the first on-orbit mission in the following 18 months.

“As international and commercial initiatives ramp up in this region, the Firefly team is prepared to execute missions that support the growing infrastructure, provide space domain awareness, and help protect our nation’s critical assets on and around the Moon,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

The Sinequone project is a prototyping effort launched by DIU to help enable the delivery of capabilities and assets to one or more orbits in xGEO. Firefly Aerospace was among the 94 companies that submitted 112 solution briefs in response to the Sinequone solicitation.