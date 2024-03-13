Defense Innovation Unit Begins Competitive Search for EMI-proof UAS Communication Systems

The Defense Innovation Unit launched an area of interest solicitation in pursuit of technologies that will provide clear communication to small uncrewed aerial systems in the battlefield despite electromagnetic spectrum interference.

DIU specified that the product may be hardware- or software-based, or hybrid, but should be openly accessible and interoperable without vendor-specific licensing requirements.

The agency is looking for cost-effective candidates with multiple bandwidth capabilities, low latency and low probability of intercept. Point to point or mesh networking capabilities are considered an advantage.

The prototypes must be compliant with federal information protection standards, including the Department of Defense risk management framework. They must be ready for testing in six to nine months.

Responses to the solicitation are due by March 25.