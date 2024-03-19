DHS Launches Artificial Intelligence Roadmap; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has unveiled a roadmap detailing DHS’ three lines of effort to ensure the safe, trustworthy and secure development and use of artificial intelligence.

The lines of effort outlined in the Artificial Intelligence Roadmap are responsibly leveraging AI to advance homeland security missions, promoting nationwide AI safety and security and continuing to lead in AI through strong cohesive partnerships.

Each line of effort comes with specific workstreams. For the first line of effort, workstreams include piloting and implementing AI technologies in DHS mission areas, building technological infrastructure to accelerate AI adoption throughout the department and establishing rigorous development, testing and evaluation practices for AI systems.

Apart from the roadmap, DHS unveiled three pilot projects to advance AI deployment.

Homeland Security Investigations seeks to transform security investigative data processes using a large language model-based system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will launch a generative AI pilot to help communities develop hazard mitigation plans to reduce risk and build resilience.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services intends to improve immigration officer training through the use of generative AI.

“The DHS AI roadmap and pilots will guide our efforts this year to strengthen our national security, improve our operations, and provide more efficient services to the American people, while upholding our commitment to protect civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 winner.

“What we learn from the pilot projects will be beneficial in shaping how the Department can effectively and responsibly use AI across the homeland security enterprise moving forward,” Mayorkas added.