DHS CISO Ken Bible, Air Force CAIO Eileen Vidrine to Retire

Ken Bible , chief information security officer at the Department of Homeland Security, and Eileen Vidrine , chief data and artificial intelligence officer of the U.S. Air Force, will step down from their positions later this month, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Bible has served as CIO at DHS since January 2021 and has spent nearly four decades in public sector roles. His retirement is set for March 29.

Vidrine, who has been the Air Force’s CAIO since January, will step down on March 31 after 38 years in the federal government.

Prior to joining DHS, Bible was the assistant director for the information command, control, communications and computers division under the Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Information and deputy CIO and CISO for the service branch.

Vidrine assumed her current role upon returning to the Air Force after serving as the senior strategic adviser for data to the federal chief information officer in the Office of Management and Budget.

She previously served in multiple leadership roles at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Her final role with ODNI was chief of staff for the assistant director of national intelligence for human capital.