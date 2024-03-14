DHA’s Brian Lein on Importance of Standardization to Military Health System

Brian Lein, assistant director for health care administration at the Defense Health Agency, said standardization is needed to help stabilize the Military Health System’s core, Health.mil reported.

“Standardization is the key to getting there quickly. Without standardization, you’re never going to get optimization,” he said during an event in February.

Lein noted that organizational advancement marks the maturation of an agency and that the Defense Health Support Activity has done a great job collaborating with operations leads and establishing relationships with the three services and within DHA headquarters.

“Prior to this organizational change, there was no standard process to communicate and task; work was being done in silos,” said Lein.

“Now, everything that needs to leave the headquarters—every requirement, task, question—gets filtered through the DHSA. And the same is true for information coming from military hospitals and clinics, and networks. It comes to the headquarters … and they determine who should receive the information,” he added.

The DHA assistant director cited operating room optimization, staffing models and MHS Genesis as the areas where standardization plans are being implemented.

“We did a great job of fielding MHS GENESIS and now we have the largest and the most robust electronic health record system anywhere in the U.S.,” said Lein.

“Now we will prioritize optimization of the workflow within MHS GENESIS. We should standardize the process and then adopt it across the enterprise,” he stated.