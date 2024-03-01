Xage CRO Darron Makrokanis on New Executive Order on Boosting US Port Security

Darron Makrokanis, chief revenue officer at Xage Security, said the new executive order that aims to boost the security of the U.S. ports is a “big step in the right direction” to address cyber risks facing the nation’s critical infrastructure sector, Security Magazine reported Thursday.

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6 to discuss the ever-evolving role of cyber across the government sector. Click here to register!

“To safeguard against evolving threats, we must establish a standardized level of proactive defense and move beyond just monitoring and detection. Taking control of the supply chain for both software and hardware that powers our maritime infrastructure and other critical industries is a big step in the right direction,” Makrokanis said.

President Biden issued the EO to implement a series of additional measures to strengthen maritime cybersecurity and secure the U.S. supply chains and industrial base.

The decree authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to deal with maritime cyber threats by implementing cybersecurity standards to ensure the security of U.S. ports’ networks and systems.

Under the EO, the Coast Guard will issue a Maritime Security Directive to ensure cyber risk management actions for China-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes located at U.S. commercial strategic seaports.

The Biden administration also plans to invest more than $20 billion into U.S. port infrastructure over the next five years through the President’s Investing in America Agenda.