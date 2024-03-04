Commerce Department Looks Into Potential National Security Vulnerabilities in Connected Vehicles; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce has kicked off the regulatory process to investigate the national security risks associated with foreign adversaries’ information and communications technology and services — a.k.a. ICTS — in connected vehicles, or CVs, by issuing an advance notice of proposed rulemaking.

The department said Thursday the notice seeks to solicit public input as it works on regulations aimed at securing the ICTS supply chain for connected vehicles.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the proposed rulemaking notice seeks to look into the national security risks of CVs, particularly China-made technology in the vehicles.

“We need to understand the extent of the technology in these cars that can capture wide swaths of data or remotely disable or manipulate connected vehicles, so we are soliciting information to determine whether to take action under our ICTS authorities,” Raimondo added.

The department is soliciting comments on how potential classes of ICTS transactions that are integral to CVs may pose risks to U.S. national security and implementation mechanisms to address such risks through mitigation measures or potential prohibitions, among others.