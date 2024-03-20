CISA, Partners Release Guidance for Mitigating Threats From China-Linked Volt Typhoon

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in partnership with U.S. and international agencies, issued a joint fact sheet outlining mitigation measures to counter a state-sponsored cyberthreat group linked to China.

CISA said Tuesday the fact sheet serves as a guide for critical infrastructure owners and operators to safeguard their assets from cyber risks posed by Volt Typhoon, a China-linked advanced persistent threat group that uses living off the land techniques to breach information technology systems and networks.

The agency warned that Volt Typhoon actors conduct pre-exploitation reconnaissance to learn about their target organization and tailor their tactics, techniques and procedures to a victim’s network environment.

To mitigate against Volt Typhoon threats, critical infrastructure operators are urged to make proactive decisions and drive a culture of security and cyber awareness.

CISA developed the fact sheet in collaboration with the National Security Agency, the FBI, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre and New Zealand’s National Cyber Security Centre.