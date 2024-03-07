BAE Delivers Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle Prototype With Turreted Mortar System

BAE Systems has delivered to the U.S. Army its first prototype of an armored multi-purpose vehicle outfitted with a turreted mortar system.

The AMPV Turreted Mortar prototype features a new top plate system called External Mission Equipment Package that enables the rapid integration of turrets including Patria’s NEMO, a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system, BAE said Wednesday.

The new system is designed to support the multiple rounds simultaneous impact capability that targets multiple targets simultaneously by firing up to five mortar rounds.

“The AMPV Turreted Mortar prototype was born from a capability discussion we had with the Army in 2022—the same year ExMEP was conceptualized with industry partners, and we look forward to its evaluation,” said Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director at BAE.

In September 2023, BAE secured a potential $1.6 billion contract to proceed with full-rate production of the AMPV, which will replace the Army’s M113 family of armored vehicles.