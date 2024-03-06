US Army SBIR Program Launches Phase I, Phase II Opportunities on AI-Enabled Sensors

The U.S. Army will begin accepting Phase I and Direct to Phase II small business proposals focused on the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous optical sensors and similar technologies.

The Army’s Small Business Innovation Research Program announced Tuesday that the new contract opportunities will also prioritize novel AI and machine learning approaches to positioning, navigation and timing signal classification.

The program is seeking AI/ML-enabled sensors that can be autonomous and portable, with high-speed imaging cameras that can be used to capture data during missile tests. This Phase I research opportunity is expected to take up to 6 months.

The branch is also interested in novel PNT signal classification techniques with real-time data gathering capability that does not rely on radio frequency signals to detect and minimize interference. They will issue Direct to Phase II contracts with a maximum duration of 24 months for this opportunity.

Interested companies may submit their applications from March 20 to April 23.

On March 21, the Potomac Officers Club will hold its yearly gathering of experts discussing artificial intelligence innovations in government contracting. Registration is still open for the 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit!