Army Makes Public 1st Iteration of Its Unified Data Reference Architecture; Jennifer Swanson Quoted

The U.S. Army has launched the initial version of its Unified Data Reference Architecture, or UDRA, which introduces data mesh principles to simplify the service branch’s data architecture, accelerate data-driven decision making and streamline data product sharing, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

Jennifer Swanson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for data, engineering and software, said the service has been working in the past year with industry to develop the architecture, which was co-signed by the Army acquisition executive and chief information officer.

“Implementation is beginning across ASA (ALT), and it is going to be required for at least our new programs. We need to kind of do the math on the existing ones and what makes sense,” Swanson said.

“I think we’re going to start taking a look at that soon. But I think that there will be some level of migrating some of that to this data mesh architecture as well,” she added.

