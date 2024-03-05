Army Conducts 1st Flight Test of Launched Effects-Medium Range Prototype

The U.S. Army and Aurora Flight Sciences have concluded the first system flight tests of a medium-range “launched effects” prototype to verify the functionality of the system components, DVIDS reported Monday.

The Launched Effects-Medium Range prototype system uses a modular open systems approach, or MOSA, and consists of the Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated Unmanned System 700, or Altius 700, built by Anduril’s Area-I company.

“MOSA is an integral component of the LE-MR and was part of the initial design discussions and the contract. This approach allows for continuous upgrades and integration of various payloads ensuring we remain ahead of the threat,” said Col. Danielle Medaglia, project manager for uncrewed aircraft systems.

A Northrop Grumman-developed radio frequency detect, identify, locate and report payload was among the payloads tested using a scalable control interface prototype.

The Army expects to make a rapid fielding decision in 2025 to finalize the deployment of launched effect capabilities to the warfighter.