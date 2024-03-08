Army Acting Deputy PEO EIS Rob Schadey Moving to Program Manager Role at DCSA

Rob Schadey , acting deputy program executive officer for enterprise information systems at the U.S. Army, has accepted a new position as National Background Investigations Services program manager at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

This career transition was announced in the March edition of PEO Perspective written by PEO EIS Bill Hepworth , who offered his congratulations and noted that Schadey will remain in his current role until mid-March.

“This is a huge step in Rob’s stellar career, and I hope you all will join me in congratulating him!” Hepworth said.

Prior to assuming the EIS DPEO role in January, Schadey was assistant PEO. He has held multiple other positions within the Army, and earlier in his career, he served as an enlisted computer and network system specialist in the Marine Corps.

Schadey’s educational credentials include a master’s degree in information assurance from Capitol Technology University and, more recently, a master’s degree in national security and resource strategy from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School.