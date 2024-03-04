Air Force Intelligence Office CIO Col. Michael Medgyessy on Cloud Office Governance

Col. Michael Medgyessy, chief information officer of the Air Force Intelligence Office, said he believes cloud office governance could be a big deal in 2024 due to the office’s need to access and use platforms from agencies like the National Reconnaissance Office, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and U.S. Space Force, Federal News Network reported Friday.

With the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability vehicle and other programs, Medgyessy noted that the governance process could help ensure users adhere to guardrails the service branch developed for cloud services adoption.

“The shared inherited controls that you get when you using this way, the visibility and security cognizance of what’s going on in commercial cloud at any given time by the CIO is super important to trying to tame the Wild West, while not having to slow people down,” the colonel told FNN in an interview.

“We have to have an understanding that when you do come through the cloud office, yes, there’s going to be guardrails in place, but you’re also getting to go faster and you’re going to be more successful long term,” he added.

Medgyessy said his office is considering transitioning to an “as-a-service” model to accelerate the deployment of customer capabilities.

He also cited the Air Force Intelligence Office’s effort to hire a chief data officer and stressed the importance of Digital University and other initiatives to retain the service’s digital savvy airmen and women.