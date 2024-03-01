Adm. Samuel Paparo Confirmed as INDOPACOM Commander

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed through a voice vote Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, to serve as head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Air Force Times reported.

He will succeed Adm. John Aquilino, who has served as commander of INDOPACOM since April 2021.

In July 2023, President Joe Biden expressed his intent to nominate Paparo to lead INDOPACOM.

The U.S. naval aviator testified before a Senate panel on Feb. 1 and cited China, North Korea and Russia as major threats to U.S. military interests in the Pacific during his confirmation hearing.

Paparo was commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces before assuming command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in May 2021.

He served as executive assistant to commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and to the 31st Chief of Naval Operations and as director of operations, J3, within U.S. Central Command.