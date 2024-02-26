William Dunlap Named Acting Deputy DOD CIO for Information Enterprise

William Dunlap, most recently principal director within the information enterprise office at the Department of Defense, has been appointed acting deputy chief information officer for information enterprise at DOD, Federal News Network reported Friday.

He has taken on the interim role after Lily Zeleke “took over new responsibilities” within the office of the DOD CIO, Cmdr. Tim Gordon, a spokesman for the Pentagon, told FNN in an email.

Dunlap previously served as CIO and director of the information technology directorate at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

His two-decade career at DARPA included time as chief of classified IT operations and Special Access Program CIO.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces member.

