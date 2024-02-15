Verizon to Provide 5G Network Connectivity at Fort Bliss

Verizon will provide 5G network service for a new cellular tower being constructed by Boldyn Networks at Fort Bliss in El Paso to give service members in Texas and New Mexico access to improved wireless coverage and network services.

The company said Wednesday it will work with Boldyn Networks and AAFES to build 10 Macro towers at the U.S. Army installation to boost 5G broadband connectivity to support mission-critical operations across the states.

“Verizon supports our military partners through a number of innovative products and services, from 5G deployments, including Private 5G, to improved enterprise infrastructure,” said Martin Mallady, associate director for Verizon’s Department of Defense business arm.

“At the core, our work with the U.S. Dept. of Defense focuses on improving operational capabilities and also the quality of life for the soldiers and families living on military installations. Once completed, this new cellular tower on Fort Bliss will do just that,” Mallady added.

The construction of the new cellular infrastructure kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday.

Verizon also offers 5G connectivity to military personnel and their families at the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation.