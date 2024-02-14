USCYBERCOM Designated as Federal Laboratory

U.S. Cyber Command has achieved the federal laboratory designation, marking a key step in advancing cyber research and development initiatives.

USCYBERCOM disclosed the milestone in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

As a federal lab, the combatant command could improve its capacity to promote innovation, advance collaboration with industry and academia and contribute to the development of cybersecurity technologies.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated team, esteemed partners, and supporters whose collective efforts have played an integral role in attaining this noteworthy milestone. Together, we are charting a course towards the future of stronger cyber solutions, fortified by innovation and resilience,” the command said in the post.

In addition to the designation, USCYBERCOM noted that it has created the Office of Research and Technology Application, which will help implement cooperative R&D agreements, educational partnership agreements and partnership intermediary agreements, among others.