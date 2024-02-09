Technology Modernization Fund Requests AI Project Proposals; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Technology Modernization Fund, or TMF, is seeking proposals for artificial intelligence projects designed to enable federal agencies to modernize legacy systems, enhance service delivery and accelerate mission objectives.

The General Services Administration said Thursday the call for project proposals aims to support the implementation of an October 2023 executive order on the secure and trustworthy development and use of AI across the federal government.

In a separate announcement, TMF said it is looking for project proposals focused on enabling AI rapid deployment, process automation, assistive technology, improved customer experience and reduced administrative burdens.

“We have identified more than 700 use cases of where AI is being deployed across the federal government, from its use in anticipating and mitigating prescription drug shortages and supply chain issues to assisting cyber forensic specialists in detecting anomalies and potential threats in federal civilian networks,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF board.

“Use of the TMF has the potential to accelerate AI usage in government and unlock the innovation that we know we are capable of delivering for the public,” Martorana, a previous Wash100 awardee, said.