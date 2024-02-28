Space Force Plans to Tap Commercial Sector for Space Domain Awareness

Lt. Gen. David Miller, commander of Space Operations Command, said the Space Force is planning to strengthen collaboration with industry partners to achieve space domain awareness by acquiring commercial space tracking data and analytics capabilities, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

Miller noted that commercial satellite services can support mission-critical space operations but the service branch has to consider the advantages and disadvantages of relying on private systems compared to government-owned devices.

“Where they can provide operational utility, mission resilience, rapid reconstitution and backstopping for core capability, I’m all in, and I want to see it happen,” Miller said. “I want to leverage capability for analytics, data interpretation, speed in decision cycles.”

The Space Force’s commercial strategy is being established to guide the service branch in working together with private satellite service providers.

“There’s more mission areas to be plowed, some to be provided by commercial partners and allies,” Miller said.