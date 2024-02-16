Solutioneering Founder Peter Lierni Talks GovCon Evolution, Core Values & More

Peter Lierni currently leads Solutioneering , a consulting firm that offers capture management, solution design and proposal development services for government contractors. He founded the organization in 2015 to support companies eyeing new business opportunities.

Lierni recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed the changes he has witnessed in the GovCon ecosystem, noted his core values and highlighted his career inspirations.

In this excerpt from the interview, Lierni shares his insights on how technology advancement has changed the federal contracting environment:

“Examples of change in the federal landscape are too numerous to list, but one that is most evident to me is that when I left the Navy in the nineties, our government’s systems and even our individual lives were more standalone and not as interconnected as they are today. We have come a long way from mainframes and client-server to the face-to-face-like interconnectivity that we all experience today. This connectedness coupled with the global challenges our nation has faced these past 25+ years has been a big driver behind a lot of the spending in the GovCon marketplace.”

