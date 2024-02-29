Sigma Defense Lands $59M Navy Unmanned Vehicle Autonomy Software Integration Contract; Matt Jones Quoted

Sigma Defense has secured a potential five-year, $59 million contract to help the U.S. Navy integrate autonomy software into unmanned vehicles, or UxVs, using DevSecOps and agile methodologies.

The company said Wednesday it will serve as the autonomy baseline manager for the Program Manager Ships, Unmanned Maritime Systems within the Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants and deliver tools and processes to equip UxVs with autonomous capabilities.

Under the contract, Sigma Defense will use the Rapid Autonomy Integration Lab process to enable continuous integration and continuous delivery of autonomous software to UxVs.

“Providing integration services for autonomy software for unmanned vehicles under the Autonomy Baseline Manager (ABM) contract is further delivering on our commitment of ensuring decision dominance for NAVSEA,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense.

In a separate announcement, the Department of Defense said the sole-source contract was awarded to SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, and has a one-year base period valued at $19.3 million with four option years.