Sen. Mark Warner on Importance of AI Regulations, Standards

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has highlighted the need for regulations and standards to guide the secure and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence technologies, warning that the lack of guardrails in AI could pose risks to federal programs, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Warner has sponsored a bill with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., that aims to advance risk management guidelines for federal use of AI technologies.

The bill would require agencies to incorporate the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework into their AI management policies and programs.

“When the NIST standards come out, they ought to be the rules at least all government operates against,” the three-time Wash100 awardee said. “You drive government as first actor — not the whole society — but start with government.”

Warner said that unregulated AI technologies could also harm elections and the financial markets.

To address AI market threats, Warner and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., introduced the Financial Artificial Intelligence Risk Reduction Act to require financial regulators to address financial market disruptions caused by AI-generated content.