President’s Council of Advisors on S&T Recommends More Initiatives on Critical Infrastructure Resilience

The Biden administration should delegate the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to lead the development of critical infrastructure performance goals to strengthen U.S. cyber-physical resilience, according to a new report.

The recommendations were published Tuesday by the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which evaluated the administration’s strategy for securing the country’s critical infrastructure.

While the government is making good progress on leveraging private-public partnerships for resilience, the report holds that agencies can push the envelope further by directing their sector risk management agencies, or SRMAs, to identify minimum viable delivery objectives and create a National Critical Infrastructure Observatory to assess the security of essential sectors.

The administration should also mobilize SRMAs and sector coordinating councils to impose greater accountability on CEOs and industry executives when it comes to protecting critical infrastructure virtually and physically, PCAST recommended.

