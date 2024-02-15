OSTP Provides Guidance on Conflict Disclosure, Talent Recruitment for Federal Projects With Other Countries

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued two memos to ensure data security of government research projects that collaborate with foreign agencies and talent.

In a statement released Wednesday, OSTP explained its new Policy Regarding Use of Common Disclosure Forms for federal research, accompanied by guidance on foreign talent recruitment programs for government research and development agencies.

The first memo serves as an aid to help agencies use the proper conflict disclosure forms when reviewing proposals for foreign R&D partnerships. With this guidance, OSTP aims to prevent conflict and duplication of the U.S. projects with other countries.

The second memo, which is backed by the CHIPS and Science Act, defines recruitment programs for foreign talent in federal projects. Part of its purpose is to weed out suspicious recruitment agencies.