OSTP Issues Updated List of Critical & Emerging Technologies; Stephen Welby Quoted

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has unveiled an updated list of critical and emerging technologies — dubbed CET — that are important to U.S. national security.

OSTP led an interagency deliberative process to develop the updated CET list through the National Science and Technology Council and in coordination with the National Security Council.

“This list supports our ongoing efforts to grow and strengthen U.S. technological leadership,” said Stephen Welby, deputy director for national security at OSTP.

“It will also be a useful resource as we continue to engage allies and partners to ensure that CETs yield tangible benefits for society and are aligned with our democratic values,” added Welby.

OSTP’s revised 18 technology areas:

Advanced computing

Advanced engineering materials

Advanced gas turbine engine technologies

Advanced and networked sensing and signature management

Advanced manufacturing

Artificial intelligence

Biotechnologies

Clean energy generation and storage

Data privacy, data security and cybersecurity technologies

Directed energy

Highly automated, autonomous and uncrewed systems and robotics

Human-machine interfaces

Hypersonics

Integrated communication and networking technologies

Positioning, navigation and timing technologies

Quantum information and enabling technologies

Semiconductors and microelectronics

Space technologies and systems

Each CET area includes a set of subfields. Under cybersecurity technologies, distributed ledger technologies, communications and network security and privacy technologies in augmented and virtual reality are some of the subfields.

For the space tech area, technologies include in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing, space propulsion, novel space vehicle thermal management and crewed spaceflight enablers.