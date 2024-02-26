OSD ManTech Selects 5 Teams to Develop Organic Industrial Base Modernization Technologies

The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology program, also known as OSD ManTech, has announced the five Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes selected to develop dual-use applications that address the specific needs of the DOD and the domestic manufacturing sector.

The Organic Industrial Base Modernization Challenge winners will each receive $500,000 in government funding to produce advanced manufacturing capabilities to support the modernization of DOD’s arsenals, depots and ammunition plants, OSD ManTech said.

The five DOD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes and their member companies are:

ARM Institute and Aris Technology

ARM Institute and Grid Raster Inc.

ARM, Figure Engineering, Siemens and Lockheed Martin

MxD and Anark

NextFlex and Aptima

OSD ManTech received 104 proposals through the OIB Modernization Challenge project call, nine of which were selected to deliver their proposals to a panel of experts, including OSD ManTech Director Tracy Frost.

“Our industry partners are key to accomplishing modernization goals and ensuring that the services have the equipment they need to succeed,” Frost said.