OMB Creates Searchable Inventory of Federal Grant & Loan Programs

The Office of Management and Budget created a searchable database containing federal grants and loans information to aid potential beneficiaries looking for government assistance programs.

The Federal Program Inventory, dubbed FPI, combines the resources of SAM.gov, USASpending.gov and similar data repositories with more than 100 program subcategories, OMB announced Thursday.

FPI was created in large part to create transparency regarding government expenditures on loans, grants and direct payments to individuals and groups seeking financial support.

OMB intends to collaborate with stakeholders for the continuous improvement of the inventory, including ensuring consistency of program information across federal programs as well as additional performance data about such funding vehicles.

The budget agency is soliciting feedback to enhance the effectiveness of the new tool.