Office of Space Commerce Turns to Industry for SSA Data Quality Monitoring Services

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ‘s Office of Space Commerce is planning to procure space situational awareness, or SSA, data quality monitoring services from commercial vendors through the Global Data Marketplace.

OSC said Thursday that the selected providers will act as independent evaluators for the Consolidated Pathfinder program and help the office assess the accuracy, quality and consistency of orbital products built by COMSPOC, LeoLabs and Slingshot Aerospace.

Under the Consolidated Pathfinder project, the three companies are expected to deliver SSA data and services in support of the Traffic Coordination System for Space program, which aims to build a cloud-based platform for SSA and traffic coordination services for commercial and civil space operators.

Registered vendors in the Global Data Marketplace have until Feb. 27 to submit proposals for the initiative.