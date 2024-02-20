NSF, NITRD Request Information on National Spectrum R&D Plan

The National Science Foundation, in partnership with the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development National Coordination Office, is seeking information on the development of a national plan for spectrum research and development.

A notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register states that NSF and NITRD NCO are requesting industry input on topics related to the National Spectrum R&D Plan, which will guide government investments in spectrum-related research projects, on behalf of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Industry members are encouraged to submit recommendations on strategies for conducting spectrum research and priority areas for spectrum research and development.

NITRD’s Wireless Spectrum Research and Development Interagency Working Group is tasked to draft and coordinate the development of the National Spectrum R&D Plan, which is scheduled for release in late 2024.