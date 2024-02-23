NSF Looking Into Availability of Capable Vendors for Potential Technical, Administrative Services BPA

The National Science Foundation seeks to establish a blanket purchase agreement titled Unified Network for Innovative Technology and Engineering and has issued a request for information to determine industry interest and capability in addressing the requirement.

Through the UNITE BPA, the NSF aims to consolidate, streamline and modernize its procurement processes for business administrative services, technical and engineering services, training and marketing and public relations, according to the RFI posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

The BPA allows the NSF to acquire services from pre-qualified teams of small business contractor teaming arrangements vendors. It is also expected to help the agency address the challenges it faces in terms of technology adoption and procurement management.

Interested parties are invited to submit capability statements by March 22.