NNSA, LLNL Begin Digital Infrastructure Capability Expansion Facility Construction

The National Nuclear Security Administration and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have kicked off the construction of a new digital infrastructure facility that would provide LLNL with upgraded networking and communications capabilities.

The 13,000-square-foot Digital Infrastructure Capability Expansion, or DICE, facility is expected to be completed in June 2025 and will replace LLNL’s pre-internet networking and communications facility to address the laboratory’s increasing demand for a modern, resilient digital infrastructure.

“Our missions require that this facility not only be scalable and reliable, but agile and modern. We’ve learned some hard lessons about reliability of infrastructure in the last few years as we work to make this transition on our site,” said LLNL Director Kim Budil.

“This facility represents more than just an infrastructure — it embodies the promise of enhanced capabilities, efficiency and the digital communication foundation that will support the NNSA mission here at LLNL far into the future,” said Sue Marlais, chief information officer of LLNL.

The facility will be adjacent to the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General building and the Exascale Facility Modernization Project and include an underground cable entrance vault that will integrate into LLNL’s information exchange infrastructure.