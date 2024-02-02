NIST’s CHIPS R&D Office Issues Notice of Intent to Create Digital Twin Manufacturing USA Institute

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has expressed its intent to create a new semiconductor manufacturing institute that will use digital twin technology for production, packaging and assembly.

In a notice of intent published Thursday on Federal Register, NIST’s CHIPS Research and Development Office said it will launch a competition for a new public-private Manufacturing USA Institute with a contract value of $200 million and performance period of five years.

The agency aims to catalyze curriculum and best practices for advanced digital twins and modeling, which can be a training ground for the semiconductor workforce. The institute will also provide access to digital models and production processes by creating a marketplace for the technology in chips manufacturing.

CHIPS R&D is scheduled to issue a notice of funding opportunity in the second quarter of this year.