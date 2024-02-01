NIST Seeks Feedback on Planned Update to Information Mapping Special Publication

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking external feedback to shape its planned revision of Special Publication 800-60, which focuses on information type categorization and mapping.

NIST announced Wednesday that it intends to update the special publication to improve privacy parameters during categorization, in alignment with another SP on information system risk management.

The institute is interested in gleaning current applications of SP 800-60 to organizations, specifically in categorizing personally identifiable information. It is also inviting input on other relationships that should be covered or highlighted between information and privacy types.

Refinement of SP 800-60 will include taxonomy of information types and provisional impact levels in accordance with the National Archives and Records Administration Controlled Unclassified Information registry and other federal standards.

The public comment period is scheduled to close on March 18.