New Army Plan to Reprioritize Funds in Aviation Portfolio; Christine Wormuth Quoted

The U.S. Army will restructure its portfolio of aviation modernization investments by ending several programs to free up resources for other aviation programs.

As part of its aviation investment rebalance, the service branch said Thursday it will end the development of the Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft program at the conclusion of prototyping work in fiscal year 2024 and discontinue the production of Blackhawk UH-60V helicopters after FY 2024.

The Army will phase out the operations of legacy unmanned aircraft systems, Raven and Shadow, and delay the Improved Turbine Engine Program’s production to provide enough time to facilitate its integration with UH-60 and AH-65 aircraft platforms.

Such moves are expected to generate resources to fund a multiyear procurement contract for UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters, push the CH-47F Block II Chinook aircraft to the production phase, continue the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program and boost research and development investments to speed up the development of tactical unmanned aerial systems and other uncrewed aerial reconnaissance capabilities.

“The Army is deeply committed to our aviation portfolio and to our partners in the aviation industrial base,” said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

"These steps enable us to work with industry to deliver critical capabilities as part of the joint force, place the Army on a sustainable strategic path, and continue the Army's broader modernization plan which is the service's most significant modernization effort in more than four decades," added Wormuth.