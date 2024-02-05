Navy Unveils Network Integration & Engineering Facility CANES Lab in Virginia

The U.S. Navy has opened Network Integration and Engineering Facility Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services – a.k.a. NIEF CANES — a laboratory at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

“This lab will ensure we are better positioned to provide access to CANES systems that are pre-loaded for training and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) documentation, validation and updates to technical manuals, maintenance requirements, and engineering development and sustainment,” Capt. Nicole Nigro, commanding officer of NIWC Atlantic or Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, said in a statement published Thursday.

CANES is a program of record deployed on Navy ships, shore sites and submarines and provides warfighters with a scalable network platform that provides internet protocol-based capability.

The new lab will enable NIEF Atlantic to perform multiple CANES shipset pre-installation tasks and hardware post-production modifications, providing increased capacity for technical refresh, initial system builds and application integration work.

The facility also comes with an administrative space designed for collaboration between hardware and software government and contractors and is the latest addition to NIWC Atlantic’s Tactical Networks Deployment Integrated Product Team labs.