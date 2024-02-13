NAVSUP, Army Contracting Command Partner to Enhance Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract

Naval Supply Systems Command and Army Contracting Command have agreed to enhance NAVSUP’s multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides support services to expeditionary forces deployed in austere locations, DVIDS reported Monday.

Under the partnership, ACC and NAVSUP will expand the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract, or WEXMAC, by strengthening the performance work statement, adding places of performance within the U.S. and outlying territories and establishing a WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team.

“A WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team approach will support mutual contractor capability-building by establishing a shared vendor pool and processes,” said Mark Bennington, assistant commander for contracting at NAVSUP.

Established in 2021, the WEXMAC procurement vehicle provides agile contracting support to help naval expeditionary forces carry out missions in austere and remote locations worldwide.

NAVSUP will host industry days in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on March 27 and 28 to discuss with industry partners the acquisition plan for the follow-on WEXMAC contract.