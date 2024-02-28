NASA, SpaceX Update Launch Schedule for NOAA’s Final GOES-R Series Weather Satellite

NASA and SpaceX now expect to launch the fourth and final satellite in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites – R Series no earlier than May.

The new target date for the GOES-U satellite launch will provide the agency and the company more time to perform additional testing on a new center core booster of the Falcon Heavy rocket, NOAA said Tuesday.

NOAA manages the GOES-R Series Program through an integrated office with NASA and oversees satellite operations and the ground system.

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland developed the Magnetometer instrument for GOES-T and GOES-U satellites and is responsible for the acquisition of instruments and spacecraft.

Lockheed Martin is responsible for designing, developing and testing the GOES-R series satellites, while L3Harris Technologies is the provider of the Advanced Baseline Imager instrument and ground system.

The launch of the GOES-U satellite was originally set to occur no earlier than April 30.