NASA Glenn Research Center Requests Information on Construction, Design/Build Services Contract

NASA has begun seeking information on potential sources capable of providing construction and design-build services at five research centers under a potential $300 million multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The Northeast Regional Multiple Award Construction Contracts procurement vehicle will support future construction and design-build requirements at the Glenn Research Center, Armstrong Test Facility, Goddard Space Flight Center, Langley Research Center and Wallops Flight Facility, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

General construction services include architectural, electrical, mechanical, structural, roofing, plumbing and building renovations, construction and demolition.

The selected contractors will also support U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design projects and design-build projects.

Responses are due March 18.