MDClone’s Matthew Osucha Shares Thoughts on Leadership & Innovation Landscape

Matthew Osucha currently serves as vice president of MDClone ’s North American Sales and Federal Sector, where he leads the company’s delivery of healthcare data analytics platforms. He began his career in the U.S. Army, where he served for over a decade, and has held leadership positions at other private sector organizations.

Osucha recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club in which he discussed his leadership style, highlighted his core values and offered his insights on the evolving federal technology ecosystem.

In this excerpt from the interview, Osucha shares his strategy for building a positive work culture:

“I have found that transformative leadership, a style built on identifying ways to inspire and motivate a team to reach higher levels of innovation, performance and execution, has several benefits. Applying this method leads to more inclusive teams, encourages creativity and fosters a sense of continuous learning. I always look out for the team by building the bench, rewarding and recognizing others – both internally and externally. I also believe in lifting as you climb. Promote people out of your organization – don’t keep them in the same place just because you have a great team.”

