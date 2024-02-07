Marybeth Wootton Joins Alpha Omega as Board Advisor

Marybeth Wootton has been selected as a board advisor at Alpha Omega Integration .

She brings more than three decades of experience supporting both public and private sector customers and driving business growth to Alpha Omega, the Vienna, Virginia-based organization announced on Wednesday.

Alpha Omega President and CEO Gautam Ijoor said the company “is fortunate to have a Board of Advisors made up of highly capable, committed individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”

“We have an exceptional blend of skills and expertise on our board and are absolutely honored to welcome Marybeth and her bold and thoughtful leadership,” he said.

Throughout her lengthy career, Wootton has held positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, IBM, BAE Systems and Berico Technologies, where she served as CEO prior to its acquisition by Novetta.

Wootton currently sits on O2X Human Performance’s board of directors and Sky Solutions’ board of advisors and is chairperson of the board at Synergy ECP. She is also an executive advisor at Falfurrias Capital Partners.