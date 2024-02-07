Marine Corps PEO Land Systems Unveils Strategic Plan; Stephen Bowdren Quoted

Stephen Bowdren, the Program Executive Officer Land Systems—or PEO LS—within the U.S. Marine Corps has issued a strategic plan outlining four lines of effort to streamline the acquisition process to accelerate the delivery of warfighting capabilities to the Marines.

The lines of effort under the strategic plan for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 are streamlining processes; learning, sharing and collaborating; building people and teams; and focusing resources to accelerate capability delivery, USMC said Tuesday.

The strategic plan offers information on how PEO LS intends to modernize its processes, experimentation, deployment, portfolio management and onboarding in the next two years and seeks to promote an innovative culture at the organization.

“We leveraged a study on one of our programs [Ground Based Air Defense] that included senior leadership interviews and discussion on how well we were engaging with them on the program,” Bowdren said on the plan’s development.

“We updated our Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats from a previous strategic analysis effort that all Assistant PEOs contributed to and reviewed the strategy documents and Force Design documents,” added Bowdren.

The release of the strategic plan comes as PEO LS prepares to assume management of Marine Corps Systems Command’s existing programs as part of a planned reorganization aimed at supporting Force Design-related modernization efforts.