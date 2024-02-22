Kathleen Hicks: DOD Investing in Secure AI Development to Realize CJADC2 Goals

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said the Department of Defense is investing in the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies to help realize its Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2, initiative.

Speaking at the Advantage DOD 2024: Defense Data and AI Symposium, Hicks said the Pentagon is scaling data and AI technologies through cloud computing contracts, network infrastructure, data integration and rapid acquisitions of commercial software.

“All of this is helping to realize Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. Of course, CJADC2 isn’t a platform, or a single system. It’s a fusion of concepts, technologies, policies, tools, and talent that’s advancing how we command and control forces with key allies and partners,” the four-time Wash100 Award recipient said.

According to Hicks, DOD has delivered its initial iteration of the CJADC2 initiative representing a minimum viable capability combining software applications, live data integration, real-world networks and cross-domain operational concepts to provide decision advantage to warfighters.

“That’s the beauty of what software can do for hard power. Delivery doesn’t take years or a decade. Our investments in data, AI, and compute are empowering warfighters today,” she said.