Jonathan Mayer Becomes Inaugural AI, S&T Chief of DOJ; Merrick Garland Quoted

The Department of Justice has appointed its first-ever chief science and technology advisor and chief artificial intelligence officer, Jonathan Mayer .

He comes from Princeton University, where he is an assistant professor at the institution’s Department of Computer Science and School of Public and International Affairs, the agency said Thursday.

“Jonathan’s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that the entire Justice Department — including our law enforcement components, litigating components, grantmaking entities, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices — is prepared for both the challenges and opportunities that new technologies present,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland .

In his new role, Mayer will work under the Office of Legal Policy, leading technical and policy experts in developing the department’s understanding of technology in various fields, such as cybersecurity and AI.

As chief AI officer, he will oversee the Emerging Technology Board, the DOJ’s new division for governing novel innovations across the agency, and oversee collaborative work on AI and related issues.

Interested in learning more about how the U.S. government is approaching AI? The Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit on March 21 will bring together public and private sector leaders to discuss the most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities in federal AI adoption. To learn more and register to attend the event, click here.