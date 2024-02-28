JFHQ-DODIN Completes Pilot Testing of Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment Program; Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Quoted

Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network is on track to commence its Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment program, previously known as the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection program.

JFHQ-DODIN said it plans a March 1st launch for CORA, which underwent a nine-month pilot run using MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques and procedures.

CORA will measure the security preparedness of DODIN areas of operation, including order execution, anomaly detection and use of adversary threat information.

“The assessment provides commanders and directors a more precise understanding of their high-priority cyber terrain and their overall cyber security and defensive posture enabling greater command and control and enhancing decision making,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, JFHQ-DODIN commander and winner of the 2024 Wash100 award.

