House Establishes Bipartisan AI Task Force

The House has formed a bipartisan task force that will explore how Congress can help the U.S. maintain its innovative edge in the field of artificial intelligence while advancing guardrails that could help protect the country from emerging and current threats.

The new Task Force on Artificial Intelligence will be led by Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and will come up with a report detailing recommendations, guiding principles and bipartisan policy proposals.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement published Tuesday the task force will be composed of members who represent key committees of jurisdiction and have AI expertise.

“As we look to the future, Congress must continue to encourage innovation and maintain our country’s competitive edge, protect our national security, and carefully consider what guardrails may be needed to ensure the development of safe and trustworthy technology,” the speaker added.

Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., each named 12 members to the recently formed AI task force.

