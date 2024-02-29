Highlight Awarded Air Force SBIR Direct-to-Phase II Contract; Kevin Long Quoted

Highlight Technologies has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force under the Small Business Innovation Research program to further develop a pilot program designed to facilitate access to data and applications on mobile devices at the controlled unclassified information level.

The company said Wednesday it will support the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX through the SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract valued at approximately $1 million.

AFRL and AFWERX have reportedly worked to streamline SBIR and the Small Business Technology Transfer program to speed up the contract award process and expand opportunities for small enterprises.

Kevin Long, vice president of national security solutions group at Highlight, said the company is excited to continue its work with the Air Force and its partner Hypori to deliver platforms that work to eliminate digital obstacles facing warfighters.

“We look forward to extending the lessons learned from the successful BYOD pilot within the US Army Airmen with easier access to their networks, data, and applications,” Long added.