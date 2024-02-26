GovCon Index Saw Continued Growth Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed at $4,839.92 on Friday, a 1.07% increase from the previous week.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 major government contractors in real time. This information offers users a look into the performance of these companies and the broad trends characterizing today’s GovCon landscape. With these insights, users are able to evaluate the overall financial state of the GovCon market.

KBR led last week’s gains, growing by 7.12%. Parsons (+5.51%) was second and SAIC (+2.83%) was third in the ranks. Booz Allen Hamilton followed with a 2.23% increase, and Curtiss-Wright came in fifth with a 2.21% rise.

GovCon Index began last week with a 0.40% decrease, but bounced back on Wednesday and maintained an upward trend through the end of the week. On Friday , GovCon Index saw an uptick of 0.64%, marking the highest growth day of the week.